Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, 'haemodynamically' stable

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Friday and is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, the hospital said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to check on the health condition of the 66-year-old BJP leader who was the finance minister during the first term of Narendra Modi government.

An AIIMS bulletin late in the night said Jaitley was admitted to the hospital today morning. "He is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," the bulletin said.

AIIMS sources said Jaitley was brought to the hospital in the morning after he felt weakness and palpitation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were also among the several BJP leaders who rushed to the hospital. (ANI)