Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, PM visits hospital

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to check on the health condition of the 66-year-old BJP leader who was the Finance Minister during the first term of Narendra Modi government.

AIIMS sources said Jaitley was brought to the hospital in the morning after he felt weakness and palpitation.

He is being attended to at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre (CNC) of AIIMS.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan were also among the several BJP leaders who rushed to the hospital. (ANI)