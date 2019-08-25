Jaitley played big role in developing new India, says Goa Governor Mridula Sinha

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying he had played a big role in the developing new India.

According to an official statement, in her message, the Governor said, "The entire nation is in mourning after losing a very qualified, hard-working, soft-spoken and learned leader today. Arun Jaitley was not only the leader but also a very big lawyer."

Sinha said, "Jaitley used to give directions to people and the youths who used to come to meet him. He used to guide them on how to speak, how to answer the questions and used to teach different kinds of things. He had played a big role in politics for the last few years. He was loved by everyone."

The Governor further said such a tall leader had played a big role in the developing new India who went away today.

"May God give strength to his son, daughter, wife, and relatives to overcome from this great loss," she added.

The former finance minister passed away, at the age of 66, at AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

