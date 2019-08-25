Late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Goa Governor Mridula Sinha. (File Photo)
Late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Goa Governor Mridula Sinha. (File Photo)

Jaitley played big role in developing new India, says Goa Governor Mridula Sinha

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:00 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying he had played a big role in the developing new India.
According to an official statement, in her message, the Governor said, "The entire nation is in mourning after losing a very qualified, hard-working, soft-spoken and learned leader today. Arun Jaitley was not only the leader but also a very big lawyer."
Sinha said, "Jaitley used to give directions to people and the youths who used to come to meet him. He used to guide them on how to speak, how to answer the questions and used to teach different kinds of things. He had played a big role in politics for the last few years. He was loved by everyone."
The Governor further said such a tall leader had played a big role in the developing new India who went away today.
"May God give strength to his son, daughter, wife, and relatives to overcome from this great loss," she added.
The former finance minister passed away, at the age of 66, at AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:30 IST

Video shows Rahul Gandhi persuading officials at J-K Airport

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was part of an Opposition delegation that had flown into the city here to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was seen in a short video unsuccessfully attempting to convince authorities that the delegatio

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:17 IST

Arun Jaitley maintained friendship with leaders from all...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday paid homage to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said that the BJP leader maintained friendly ties with leaders from all parties.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:00 IST

Arun Jaitley's demise a huge loss to Indian politics: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday said that the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley is a huge loss to Indian politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:00 IST

Tamil Nadu: SIT picks up two after red alert sounded in state

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A day after a red security alert was sounded as the city police received information regarding six terrorists infiltrating into Tamil Nadu, two persons have been picked up by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on intelligence input.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Protocol for induction of former international players: BCCI...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the date for sending of intimation for induction of former players as voting members of the state/member associations till August 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Block Development Council elections to be held soon in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir very soon as the preparations for the polls are underway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Uttarakhand: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle falls in river

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): One person died and three others got injured after a vehicle fell in a river in Kanjyoti in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:38 IST

Arun Jaitley was an institution in himself: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav on Saturday said that late union minister Arun Jaitley was not only a politician but also an institution in himself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:37 IST

Ramdev condoles Jaitley's death, says country lost a great leader

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Condoling the death of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday said the country has lost a great leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:33 IST

Action against terrorists to continue in J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that the action against terrorists will continue and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the public and solve their grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:05 IST

Army Wives Welfare Association Day celebrated at Nagrota military station

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day was celebrated on Friday at Nagrota military station here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:03 IST

True democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader: Yogi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his tribute to Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS here on Saturday termed him as "a true democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader."

Read More
iocl