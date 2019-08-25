Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the age of 66 at AIIMS, New Delhi
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the age of 66 at AIIMS, New Delhi

Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 : Former finance minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Sunday.
Mortal remains of Jaitley was brought to his residence in South Delhi on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last.
"From his residence, Jaitley's body will be taken to the BJP headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His final journey will begin from BJP headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat, where last rites will be performed," BJP working president JP Nadda had said.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Jaitley's family members and that the whole cadre of BJP was with them in this hour of grief.
President Ram Nath Kovind had paid tributes to the former finance minister Jaitley at the latter's residence.
Several BJP leaders including Home Minister and party's national president Amit Shah and Union Minister Jitender Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan were among those who had visited Jaitley's residence to pay their last respects.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his family, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also paid their tributes to the former union minister.
The former finance minister passed away, at the age of 66, at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Saturday. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:05 IST

Heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:50 IST

From Vajpayee to Jaitley, demise of BJP stalwarts leaves void in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost several of its most articulate and visible public faces in a span of one year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:46 IST

Sent back to Delhi from Srinagar airport, Anand Sharma takes dig...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for not allowing him to visit Srinagar, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday said he has seen "such hospitality for the first time".

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:20 IST

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to air today

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat" will be aired today at 11 am. This will be his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:02 IST

Hyderabad: Techie lures women with job for nude, arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 25 : A Chennai-based software engineer has been arrested for allegedly luring several women with a front-office job at a five-star hotel in return for their nude photos, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:18 IST

Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour across India

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Soaked in religious fervour and festive spirit, thousands of devotees thronged to various temples across the country on Saturday night to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:47 IST

Govt committed to ensure quality healthcare to people: Andhra Dy...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Saturday said that the YSR government was committed to ensuring quality healthcare to the people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 03:08 IST

Two Pakistani boats seized in Gujarat's Harami Nallah

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A team of Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nallah area, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 02:48 IST

Send central team to assess flood situation in Punjab: Capt...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately include Punjab in the list of flood-hit states where a central team will be visiting to assess the situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 02:09 IST

Jaitley's demise caused irreparable loss to country: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday condoled senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley's death and said that his demise has caused "irreparable loss" to the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:49 IST

He attracted friends across political spectrum: Sonia Gandhi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to his wife Sangeeta Jaitley saying that he attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:30 IST

Video shows Rahul Gandhi persuading officials at J-K Airport

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was part of an Opposition delegation that had flown into the city here to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was seen in a short video unsuccessfully attempting to convince authorities that the delegatio

Read More
iocl