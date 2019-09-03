Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File photo

Jaitley was a prominent architect of India's socio-economic resurgence: Naidu

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday attended a prayer meet in memory of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and paid his respects.
He also paid him tributes through tweets.
Naidu said Arun Jaitley was a close associate and a dear friend.
"Jaitleyji will forever be remembered as one of the most prominent architects of India's socio-economic resurgence", he said.
Naidu said that Arun Jaitley was an "outstanding parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a statesman of impeccable integrity".
"He distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union Minister", he said.
Referring to Jaitley's knowledge, Naidu said that he would be missed for his perspectives on all major issues which enriched public and parliamentary discourse.
He said Jaitely epitomised versatility, was a multi-faceted genius and possessed remarkable clarity of thought and conviction. "He was a communicator par excellence and would articulate the most of complex issues in a simple manner", Naidu added.
He said Jaitley has left an indelible mark on the canvas of India's history and expressed hope that his life and legacy would inspire many others to serve the nation with dedication and selflessness.
Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and a number of other dignitaries were present at the occasion.
The Vice President also attended a condolence meeting for former union minister Jaipal Reddy.
Naidu said Jaipal Reddy was "an intellectual giant and a great orator" and added that he was always forthright in his views.
Referring to Reddy's "stellar performance" as a student at the Osmania University, the Vice President said that he was erudite and scholarly and possessed an in-depth knowledge on matters mundane as well as philosophical.
"He made a mark right from his student days and was able to hold the attention of the audience on any subject--be it national or international", he added.
Recalling that Reddy and he were fellow-travellers for a considerable period in the politics of united Andhra Pradesh, the Vice President said that he was a friendly guide.
Highlighting Reddy's mastery over the languages - English as well Telugu, Naidu said that he was a brilliant Parliamentarian whose speeches were laced with wit, sarcasm, and humour.
Stating that Reddy was a man of integrity and never compromised on his principles, the Vice President said that he always held on firmly to his moral and political values.
Naidu said that through his words, deeds and accomplishments, Reddy epitomised the real meaning of "differently-abled" and proved himself to be "extraordinarily-abled".
Reddy's life, he said, was a saga of an irrepressible creative spirit that transcended all obstacles and should become a role model for other politicians.
"Jaipal Reddy was a gentleman-politician and known for his qualities of head and heart", he said.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:30 IST

