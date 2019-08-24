Jaitley's last rites to take place at Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former finance minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow, said BJP working President J P Nadda on Saturday.

"From AIIMS Arun Jaitley's mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Kailash colony. His body will be kept there till 10 am tomorrow and from there it will be taken to the BJP headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His final journey will begin from BJP headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat, where last rites will be performed," Nadda told reporters here.

He, however, added that the timing for the cremation of Jaitley's mortal remains is yet to be decided.

Praising the senior BJP leader for his contribution to the nation and the party, Nadda said, "All the people of India are deeply saddened by the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji. Pleasant by personality, a team player by attitude and a savior for the government in times of need, he served the party and nation with full commitment."

Nadda added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Jaitley's family members and that the whole cadre of BJP was with them in this hour of grief.

The former finance minister passed away, at the age of 66, at AIIMS, New Delhi. He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Jaitley who was kept on life-support. (ANI)