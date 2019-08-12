Congress leader Sunil Jakhar
Congress leader Sunil Jakhar

Jakhar extends support to Ravidas community, assures support for reconstruction of demolished temple

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:43 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Punjab unit Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday extended his party's support to Ravidas community, while appealing them to ensure the common people are not adversely impacted as a result of their protests.
"The party stood by the community and would help in every possible way to pursue the case for re-allocation of the historic site and reconstruction of the temple demolished in Delhi under the Supreme Court's orders," a statement quoted Jakhar as saying.
However, he urged the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti, which is spearheading the protests, not to block roads and highways as that was causing hardship to the commuters.
His statement comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve the matter, and extended all legal and financial aid to the community to pursue the case.
Jakhar said his party was committed to ensuring that the matter is amicably resolved in favour of the Ravidas community, which had revered Sri Guru Ravidas Temple and Samadhi, located at Tughlakabad village, Delhi, for 500 years.
"The PPCC would stand with the community in its fight for the restoration of the site and for the rebuilding of the temple and other connected structures," said Jakhar.
Thanking the Chief Minister for coming out in support of the Samiti and taking up the matter with the central government, he said: "The Congress party will also pursue the case relentlessly to ensure the original structures are restored."
The Congress leader expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi led Central government would accede the state's request for the intervention to settle the matter amicably. (ANI)

