Jal Jeevan Mission gets best tableau award

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti highlighting the government's new initiative 'Jal Jeevan Mission' was given the award for the best tableau in the Republic Day parade by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony here on Tuesday.

The Jal Shakti was declared the best tableau jointly with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) tableau. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave away the awards to best performers in the Republic Day parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at providing potable water in adequate quantity and prescribed quality on a regular basis to every rural household by 2024.



"Currently, only 33 million out of around 178 million rural households in the country have the facility of piped water connection and hence approximately 146 million households are to provided with household tap connections by 2024 under JJM," the release outlined.

The front part of the tableau was in the shape of a huge metallic tap and below it metallic pots representing millions of rural households. (ANI)

