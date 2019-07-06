'Jal Jeevan Mission' to focus on local infrastructure for water sustainability: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], July 05 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' will focus on the creation of local infrastructure for water sustainability.

The newly constituted Jal Shakti Ministry will helm the programme.

"This Mission will focus on integrated demand and supply-side management of water at the local level, including the creation of local infrastructure for source sustainability like rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and management of household wastewater for reuse in agriculture," Sitharaman said.

Ensuring India's water security and providing access to safe and adequate drinking water to all Indians is a priority of the government, she said while adding that constitution of the Jal Shakti Ministry is a major step in this direction.

"This new Ministry will look at the management of water resources and water supply in an integrated and holistic manner and will work with states to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal', to all rural households by 2024 under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'," Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had on July 1 launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' and said that government's aim is to make water conservation a people's movement.

"The government has identified 1,592 blocks, which are critical and overexploited, spread across 256 districts for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. Besides using funds available under various Schemes, the government will also explore the possibility of using additional funds available under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for this purpose," Sitharaman said.

The Jal Shakti Ministry was constituted by the government earlier this year. (ANI)

