Jal Jeevan Mission: UP provides tap water connections to over 81 L rural households

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): More than 5 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have started getting pure drinking water through household taps. Yogi-led government has also strengthened its position among states by providing tap water connections to over 81 lakh rural families in the state, according to the latest available official data.

Uttar Pradesh ranks fourth in the country in providing tap water connections under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana of the Jal Jeevan Mission and is ahead of several states, including Jharkhand and West Bengal, it informed.



It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi Government has carried out the exercise of providing tap water connections in rural areas at a remarkably fast pace despite the pandemic.

Statistics reveal that tap water connections have been provided to altogether 81,87,394 rural households in UP to date while more than 4,91,24,364 villagers are benefiting from the scheme to date. The effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious scheme by the Yogi Government has ensured the supply of tap water to 31.1 per cent of rural households in UP, as against, 30.95 rural households in Jharkhand and 30.56 in West Bengal. The UP Government provides more than 30,000 tap connections in rural areas every day against 2,500 in Jharkhand and 7,000 in West Bengal.

According to the data of February 21, Bihar tops among states by providing 1,59,00,575 tap water connections whereas Maharashtra is second with 1,07,34,14 and Gujarat comes third with 91,18,449 tap water connections to rural households. (ANI)

