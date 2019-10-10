Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat flagging off the rafting expedition in Devprayag on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat flagging off the rafting expedition in Devprayag on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Jal Shakti Minister flags off rafting expedition to raise awareness on Ganga rejuvenation

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:31 IST

Devprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday flagged off the rafting expedition called 'Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan' or `Ganga Calling Campaign', which has been organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga.
The month-long river rafting expedition between Devprayag in Uttarakhand and Ganga Sagar in West Bengal is to create awareness on water conservation.
On the occasion, the minister distributed awards to students of various schools for their contribution towards spreading awareness about cleanliness at the Ganga ghats. The minister also accompanied the rafting team from Devprayag to Rishikesh.
At the occasion, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "With this expedition, the participants will spend 34 days to raft across the entire river and interact with the masses, especially the youth, to make them aware about the need to maintain "Aviral Dhara" (Continuous Flow) and "Nirmal Dhara" (Unpolluted flow) of water in the river."
"A delegation of zoological scientists is also accompanying the rafters to do research on bio-diversity of the river, which is recognized as a living entity", he added.
The Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan will cover the five Ganga basin states- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. It will have stops at five spots including Rishikesh, Haridwar, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, Sonepur and Kolkata.
This will mark the first-ever effort by the National Mission for Clean Ganga to raft across the entire River.
It will also be the longest-ever social campaign implemented in form of an adventure sport to spread the key message of river rejuvenation and water conservation on a massive scale.
The Director-General of National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra laid emphasis on youth participation in all five Ganga basin states for Ganga rejuvenation.
Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga said, "Recently, some students of IIT Roorkee, who are members of Himalayan Explorer Club, went till Gomukh. They went there and collected some 40 bags of plastic and other garbage thrown there by the tourists. It was used for processing. If students are joining the campaign, there will be more awareness in the society."
The National Mission for Clean Ganga aims to ensure effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation of the river Ganga by adopting a river basin approach to promote inter-sectoral coordination for comprehensive planning and management.
It also ensures to maintain minimum ecological flows in the river Ganga with the aim of ensuring water quality and environmentally sustainable development. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:40 IST

'Appaling', says BJP after overseas Cong delegation meets UK...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress after a delegation of the opposition party's UK representatives met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:38 IST

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Virender Sehwag for supporting Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for lending support to his ongoing campaign against Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:36 IST

Maharashtra polls: Shah wonders how Rahul, Pakistan have similar...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking proof of surgical strikes and protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A 'like Pakistan' and wondered how Pakistan and Gandhi scion have a

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:34 IST

Delhi: Gang of cell-phone thieves busted, 4 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted a gang of mobile-thieves and arrested 4 men allegedly involved in stealing mobiles phones in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:33 IST

Delhi: Police nabs two for duping people, committing frauds

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two members of a notorious gang indulged in committing frauds and duping people after garnering their trust by narrating a fake story.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:29 IST

Modi government will remove intruders by 2024: Shah

Osmanabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP Chief Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress and NCP of opposing National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said the Modi government will remove intruders from the country by 2024.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:21 IST

Web-casting of hyper-sensitive polling booths to be done in...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Thursday said that the web-casting of hypersensitive polling booths will be done during the Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:17 IST

Mufti is a frustrated, rejected politician questioning Indian...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday hit out at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her tweet regarding democracy being questioned in the country and said that she is in despair as she has been rejected by the people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:16 IST

Coimbatore: DRI foils smuggling attempt, seizes 23,310 packets...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign-made cigarette worth Rs 69.93 lakh at Coimbatore International Airport and detained five people for attempting to smuggle the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:14 IST

Srinagar: 'Fire and Fury of Corps' handed over to Lt Gen Harinder Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The 'Fire and Fury of Corps' has been handed over to Lieutenant General Harinder Singh by Lieutenant General YK Joshi in Srinagar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:12 IST

YSRCP MLA Rambabu slams Chandrababu for his remarks on Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Thursday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, for his remarks on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his government stating that people have sidelined the TDP due to its "undemocratic attitude".

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:03 IST

Give full majority to BJP, three-fourth to alliance with Shiv...

Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Oct 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Maharashtra to give full majority to the party in the assembly polls and three-fourth majority to the ruling alliance that has Shiv Sena, saying it was the first election after the rep

Read More
iocl