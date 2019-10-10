Jal Shakti Minister flags off rafting expedition to raise awareness on Ganga rejuvenation

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:17 IST

Mufti is a frustrated, rejected politician questioning Indian...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday hit out at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her tweet regarding democracy being questioned in the country and said that she is in despair as she has been rejected by the people.