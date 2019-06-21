Jal Shakti Minister inspects Namami Gange projects in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reviewed the ongoing projects under Namami Gange scheme here during his visit to the holy city recently.

According to an official statement of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMGC), Shekhawat, who was accompanied by the Director-General for NMCG, on Tuesday inspected the 140 million litres day (MLD) Dinapur sewage treatment plant (STP) in detail.

During the inspection, the minister also instructed the officials of Dinapur STP to conduct periodic chemical checks to ensure that the sewage does not have any industrial or other toxic discharge.

Under the Namami Gange scheme, two STPs at Dinapur and Goitha (120 MLD) were recently completed here, of which Dinapur STP was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year.

Furthermore, the 50 MLD STP being constructed in Ramana will bolster the existing sewage treatment capacity of the city and take it to 412 MLD, which is adequate to meet the sewage treatment demand till 2035 and stop untreated sewage from entering the Ganga in the city.

Shekhawat also inspected all 84 iconic Ghats in the city by boat with a focus on the 26 Ghats, where the repair and renovation works have been taken up under the Namami Gange programme.

He also reviewed the project for regular cleaning of the 84 Ghats as well as the river surface cleaning project, both of which have been put in place under the Namami Gange to ensure cleanliness in and around the river.

Apart from inspecting the Ghats, he also observed the Ghat pumping stations and tapping of drains. Out of 23 drains, 20 drains have already been tapped. The remaining three are being tapped through Ramana STP project, which is to be completed during the current year.

The Minister also visited 'Ganga Tarini', the Namami Gange floating museum on a houseboat, which showcases a film display on Ganga and its rich biodiversity. It is a first of its kind initiative to inform people about the various facets of the river including the social, cultural, historical and economic aspects.

Ganga Tarini has been developed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in collaboration with the NMCG.

Shekhawat then visited 'Jalaj', a boat which moves along the Ghats of Varanasi and the nearby villages, displaying and selling products prepared by the Ganga Praharis and local villagers, as a boost to better livelihood opportunities for the people living along the banks of the Ganga. (ANI)

