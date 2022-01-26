Jal Shakti Ministry to display tableau showing water supply at altitude of 13,000 feet in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday will depict the government's achievement of providing clean tap water to homes of people living in Ladakh at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet in harsh winters.

The proud droplet at the front of the tableau depicts the achievement of 'Har Ghar Jal' and community ownership of the village water supply.

The Middle section of the tableau will showcase the joy of the community now getting clean tap water in the comfort of their homes, schools and anganwadies.

"Jal Jeevan Mission: Changing Lives", the government has been working to bring ease and improve the quality of life of people of Ladakh by providing clean tap water to their homes.

The rear part depicts that in winters the maximum temperature in Ladakh during the day remains sub-zero and night temperature falls to -20 degrees Celsius.

During extreme winter conditions, providing clean tap water at the doorstep is very challenging as water sources get frozen and supply lines become inoperative, water pipes get frozen and burst. Ladakh has the lowest population density in the country (2.8 person/ sq. km.), villages are scattered and rainfall is scarce.It remains cut off from the rest of the country for a few months a year due to the closure of passes during winters.

This affects the supply of materials badly. Further, most of the water sources are in inaccessible areas, in many areas of Ladakh the water bodies freeze in winters, a lot of labour is required for construction and the help of animals and helicopters is taken to lift and transport the material.

Notably, Jai Jeevan Mission was announced by Prime Minister on 15th August 2019 to remove centuries-old drudgery faced by women and children in fetching water and improve the quality of life in rural India, with a resolve to provide tap water supply to every home by 2024.

[{0f3e206c-5b2f-4032-8460-bfb544a95e2e:intradmin/WhatsApp_Image_2022-01-25_at_10.55.40_PM_1.jpeg}]

Trained local women are conducting water quality tests by using Field Test Kits. The rear part depicts that when in winters, at an altitude of 13,000 ft, the temperature falls to minus 20°C, water sources get frozen, supply lines become inoperative, pipes burst and supply of materials is affected badly, how with the help of animals & helicopters construction material is lifted and transported. This part also depicts technical challenges to draw water from frozen water sources.

Due to freezing temperatures, main water supply lines are laid below the frost line. Wherever pipes come above the frost line, these are encased in 4" diameter of glass wool, wood, aluminium jacketing for insulation. Solar power plays an integral part to ensure a continuous flow of water in the pipeline.

A total of 21 tableaus will be showcased on this year's Republic Day. 12 states and Union territories will showcase their tableau including the ones from nine union ministries. (ANI)