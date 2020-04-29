Jalandhar cops celebrate 8-yr-old's birthday at mother's request

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Police officials here celebrated the birthday of an eight-year-old boy here on Tuesday evening after his mother made a request.

According to the district administration officials, Harshil's mother Monisha Gujral sought the help of the police officials to celebrate her son's birthday amid the ongoing lockdown, as he was crying.

As per the office of District Public Relations (DPRO), Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar were conducting a flag march in various parts of the city, which was streaming live on Facebook, when the request of boy's mother came to them from Harbans Nagar.

The Commissioner of Police greeted the family on the occasion and deputed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Gurmeet Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Police Barjinder Singh to visit the boy and celebrate his birthday. (ANI)

