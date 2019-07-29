Counter-Intelligence Wing Jalandhar arrested two interstate smugglers and recovered 1 Kg heroin on Monday
Counter-Intelligence Wing Jalandhar arrested two interstate smugglers and recovered 1 Kg heroin on Monday

Jalandhar: Counter intelligence arrests 2 interstate smugglers; 1 kg heroin recovered

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:28 IST

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India] July 29 (ANI): Counter-Intelligence Wing Jalandhar busted an inter-state drug racket of heroin smuggling and confiscated one-kilogram heroin from Sultanpur Lodhi area of Kapurthala district by arresting two drug smugglers on Monday.
In a press release, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, AIG Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar said: "Counter- Intelligence Wing received a tip-off that Gurvinder Singh who has links with Delhi based Nigerian smugglers was procuring a big heroin consignment with his associate Ranjit Singh near Sherpur Dona to Talwandi Madho area."
Acting swiftly, Khakh shared this information with Satinder Singh, SSP, Kapurthala, and a joint team of Counter Intelligence Wing and a team of Sultanpur Lodhi police station was set up.
"During frisking, police teams recovered one Kilogram heroin from their possession which was hidden in the car", the AIG said.
A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the smugglers at Sultanpur Lodhi Police station.
"Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that both of them have been involved in the illegal trade of drug smuggling from the past few years," said Khakh.
He further added that Gurwinder had come out of jail on bail in April this year, while his associate Ranjit got bail in December 2018.
They met Nigerian smuggler Victor in jail whom they contacted after being released and started trafficking heroin from Delhi to Punjab.
Khakh said: "A separate case in this regard has been registered against Victor under Sections of The Prisons Act, 1894 as two mobile phones and one Sim card have also been recovered from him." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:55 IST

Let us create a propitious ecosystem for tigers: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Stressing the need to conserve and create a propitious ecosystem for tigers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed his happiness over the growth of wild tiger population in both Telugu states -- Andhra Pradesh and Tela

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:53 IST

LS passes Bill to repeal 58 obsolete Acts in 15 mins

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A Bill seeking to repeal 58 obsolete laws was passed unanimously by the Lok Sabha in about 15 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:53 IST

Woman who committed suicide was not raped: Jaipur Police

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): The woman who committed suicide by setting herself ablaze outside a police station here on Sunday, was not raped, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:24 IST

As demolition threat looms large, Maradu flat owners to stage...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Days after the Supreme Court rejected their plea to reconsider its order for demolition of homes, residents of flats that are facing the threat of their homes being demolished have announced a sit-in here on Tuesday in a bid to attract the government's attent

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:12 IST

DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of two SpiceJet pilots in connection with an accident a Mumbai-bound flight met with on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:09 IST

No good signs for economy to achieve five trillion dollar economy: Sibal

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Monday said the economy is going through a "very difficult" phase as many sectors are in doldrums which were "not good" signs so far as the government's five trillion dollar economy target is concerned.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:59 IST

Delay in choosing new Congress president giving impression of...

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday stoked a fresh debate over leadership in the Congress, saying the delay in choosing a new president was giving an impression of "drift and indecision" which cannot be allowed to drag on.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:58 IST

Kashmiri youths yearning for development, say 'paradise can't...

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The youths in Kashmir valley -- fed up with cross-border terrorism, strikes, and incidents of stone-pelting -- are aspiring for development and peace to save the paradise on the earth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:53 IST

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goud dead

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI): Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud on Monday died here after suffering from cancer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:53 IST

Very heavy rainfall likely in 8 districts of Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued 'red alert' for eight districts in the state, namely Malkangiri, Navrangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Naupada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Sonepur, for the next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:50 IST

Yediyurappa withdraws power of boards and corporations

Bengaleuru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monsay withrdrw powers of boards and corporations in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:45 IST

Population of tigers increased in 2018 compared to 2014 in...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Monday said that the population of tigers in the state in 2018 was 442, which is an increase in comparison to 2014.

Read More
iocl