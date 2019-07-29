Jalandhar: Counter intelligence arrests 2 interstate smugglers; 1 kg heroin recovered

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India] July 29 (ANI): Counter-Intelligence Wing Jalandhar busted an inter-state drug racket of heroin smuggling and confiscated one-kilogram heroin from Sultanpur Lodhi area of Kapurthala district by arresting two drug smugglers on Monday.

In a press release, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, AIG Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar said: "Counter- Intelligence Wing received a tip-off that Gurvinder Singh who has links with Delhi based Nigerian smugglers was procuring a big heroin consignment with his associate Ranjit Singh near Sherpur Dona to Talwandi Madho area."

Acting swiftly, Khakh shared this information with Satinder Singh, SSP, Kapurthala, and a joint team of Counter Intelligence Wing and a team of Sultanpur Lodhi police station was set up.

"During frisking, police teams recovered one Kilogram heroin from their possession which was hidden in the car", the AIG said.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the smugglers at Sultanpur Lodhi Police station.

"Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that both of them have been involved in the illegal trade of drug smuggling from the past few years," said Khakh.

He further added that Gurwinder had come out of jail on bail in April this year, while his associate Ranjit got bail in December 2018.

They met Nigerian smuggler Victor in jail whom they contacted after being released and started trafficking heroin from Delhi to Punjab.

Khakh said: "A separate case in this regard has been registered against Victor under Sections of The Prisons Act, 1894 as two mobile phones and one Sim card have also been recovered from him." (ANI)

