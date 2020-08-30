Jalandhar Police impose fine of Rs 1.71 crore on people not wearing masks

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has imposed fine of about Rs 1.71 crore in 35521 challans to people for not wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official release, Commissionerate police has already intensified the drive against violators and so far issued 35521 challans to the people who were not wearing the mask under the 'Mission Fateh' initiated by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

A fine of 1.71 crore has been imposed on violators since March 23, it said.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the violators of the guidelines are being dealt with strictly. (ANI)

