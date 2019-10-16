Jalpaiguri forest officers seize Bengal tiger skin, arrest two Bhutanese nationals

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The officers of Belacoba forest range on Wednesday seized a 14 feet long Bengal tiger skin and arrested two Bhutanese nationals in connection with the case.

The officials have also found 110 pieces of bones of the feline.

Last month, the forest range officials seized an 11 feet long leopard skin. A Bhutanese national was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. (ANI)

