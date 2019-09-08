Two women arrested at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Saturday
Jalpaiguri: Two women arrested at Railway station, Rs 40.71 lakh seized

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:16 IST

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Two women are arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) here at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Saturday and Rs 40.71 lakhs have been seized from their possession.
Both are the residents of Murshidabad district.
RPF has informed the Income Tax officials.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

