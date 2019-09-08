Jalpaiguri: Two women arrested at Railway station, Rs 40.71 lakh seized

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:24 IST

Twitteratis come out in support of ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Even as ground stations lost communication with the 'Vikram' Lander in the last few minutes of its descent leading to dejection for the people involved in the mission and the general public, the netizens took over to cheer them up and hail the Indian Space Research