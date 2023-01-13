Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh member translated 'Jihadi literature' to circulate amongst impressionable Muslims: NIA

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): In a shocking revelation in a fresh chargesheet in the Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case registered in April last year in Madhya Pradesh, the NIA said a Bihar-based operative of the banned outfit translated "Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi" and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims."

Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari alias Umair, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar who has been named in the supplementary chargesheet, had been deeply influenced by the ideology of various proscribed terrorist organizations, such as JMB and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent with an intention to further its activities in India, mentions the charge-sheet.

Asgar entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates to influence, radicalize and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad against the Indian State, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed the court through the chargesheet.

"In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, accused Ali Asgar translated Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims," the chargesheet mentioned.

Investigations have further established that Ali Asgar was involved in causing disaffection against India through false and distorted preachings that democracy was anti-Islamic and Muslims were being persecuted in India because of democracy, said the chargesheet.

The NIA filed the chargesheet before a special court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh against Asgar in the JMB case pertaining to the arrest of 10 active cadres of the proscribed terrorist organization, including six illegal immigrants of Bangladesh, in March last year.

Asgar was chargesheeted under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered on March 14 last year by Bhopal Police and re-registered by the NIA on April 5 last year.

NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against six accused on September 7 last year.

The case was filed based on reliable information received that four illegal immigrants namely Fazar Ali, Jahiruddin Ali, Jain-Ul-Abdin, and Mohammad Akhil Ahmed Shaikh, residing at the house of Nayab Jahan located near Fatima Bi Masjid, Aishabag Police Station area in Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh, were propagating the ideology of JMB and were raising funds for the organization and motivating youth to perform Jihad against India.(ANI)