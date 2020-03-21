Jamia administrative staff association slams Professor for questioning appointment of VC

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Jamia Administrative Staff Association (JASA) has condemned the letter written by Professor Ramakrishna Ramaswamy to the President Ram Nath Kovind questioning the appointment of Prof Najma Akhtar as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

"In response to the write-up published in a national daily, on March 17, we, the members of Jamia Administrative Staff Association (JASA), condemn Professor Ramakrishna Ramaswamy's tendentious letter which he wrote to the President of India who happens to be the Visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia, a Central University, New Delhi," read the release by JASA.

"Admissible and justifiable by no scrupulous standard, his letter brazenly questions the legitimacy of the appointment of Professor Najma Akhtar as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia. Moreover, the letter also poses a serious challenge to the decision and discretion of the President of India," it read..

JASA further claimed that Prof Ramaswamy was "himself one of the members of the Selection Committee which recommended the name of Prof Najma Akhat for the appointment of VC of JMI."

The Association also praised the work done by the VC Prof Najma Akhtar during her ongoing tenure and further added, "It is not surprising that her success in running the university has caused anxiety among a very small group of disgruntled elements who finds the current administration striking at the roots of their vested interest. This group is trying to foment troubles in the campus through a concerted effort of mobilizing forces, within and outside the university, that are inimical to the interest and growth of the university."

Speaking about the selection process, JASA said that Prof Najma Akhtar had been appointed as the first lady VC of JMI after a rigorous selection process which saw her being selected amongst 107 applicants.

The Association also demanded the Executive Council of JMI to file a defamation suit against Prof Ramaswamy for the "blatantly prejudiced act". (ANI)

