Jamia Alumni Association asks police to file FIR against Anurag Thakur, others

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Jamia Millia Islamia">Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association has written to Station House Officer (SHO), New Friends Colony, to register an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma in connection with the firing incident in Jamia area on Thursday.

The Alumni Association has also urged police to register FIR against the man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area.

Delhi Police on Thursday said that the Jamia area incident, where a person brandished a gun and fired towards the marching students occurred 'within a split second' and sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march' for which there was no permission.

While referring to the incident wherein a person had opened fire in Jamia area here in which one student was injured, the Delhi police said, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."

"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The police also asserted that there was no permission for the march. (ANI)

