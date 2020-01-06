Jamia Coordination Committee condemns JNU violence, demands FIR against perpetrators

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Monday condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students including its students' union President Aishe Ghosh.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) in its letter accused the ABVP workers of the violence in the JNU campus.

"At 7 pm today reports of masked men and women entering the Jawaharlal University Campus emerged. JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh was brutally beaten up by masked ABVP goons inside the university premises, along with thousands of students. Reports also emerged of women trapped inside the hostels being attacked by these masked goons with acid. Pictures of these masked goons carrying not just iron rods but other deadly weapons have also emerged," the press note by JCC read.

Further, the JCC demanded registration of an FIR in this regard and action against the perpetrators of violence in the JNU campus. "We demand that the goons who unleashed terror in Jawaharlal Nehru University be identified and a First Information Report (FIR) be initiated immediately against them," it added.

Through the press note, the JCC said that they held talks with the Delhi Police PRO and two delegations from the university would visit the JNU campus and the AIIMS trauma centre, where the injured students are receiving treatment.

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators of violence. (ANI)