Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Tanha arrested in Delhi violence case

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Asif Tanha, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, in connection with the violence that ensued in the northeast Delhi in February this year, an official said on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police Special Cell, the action is being taken against Tanha under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

Earlier, Tanha was also arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch over Jamia violence.

The Special Cell said that they have arrested a man named Shadab from Chand Bagh area in connection with the violence. Shadab was arrested by Crime Branch earlier in the matter.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the people supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

