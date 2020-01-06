Jamia Millia Islamia to open today after extended vacation

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University is scheduled to reopen on Monday after an extended winter vacation following violent protests in December over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The protests outside the main gates of the university have continued on many days, including on Christmas, even though the students were sent home from the hostel and studies were halted for the period.

According to an official statement released by the university, the remaining odd-semester examinations will start from January 9 for most of the post-graduate courses. Examinations for undergraduate courses will, however, start from January 16.

The varsity was closed on December 16 after protests against the CAA turned violent on December 15. It had also cancelled the examinations and declared vacation till January 5.

"The students appearing in odd-semester examinations are advised to come to the university as per the scheduled date of the examination displayed on the varsity's website," the statement said.

The students have been advised to regularly visit the official websites to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media.

Students can also call 'Jamia Help Desk' number 011-26981717 with extension 1408 and 7647989611 from 10:00 am to 5.00 pm for any query related to the exam schedule, the university said.

Cases of serious hospitalisation/medical ground will be dealt with separately, it added.

The teaching schedule for the next semester in all faculties and centres for even semesters will be notified faculty-wise on the JMI website separately.

Meanwhile, Aligarh Muslim University has once again extended the winter vacation after a meeting in this regard took place in the university. (ANI)

