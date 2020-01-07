Jamia teachers' body seeks apology from Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia Teachers' Association (JTA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, condemning her remark that the students of Jamia Millia Islamia were involved in the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

JTA has demanded an "unconditional apology" from the BJP leader.

"Extended Executive Committee of Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) unanimously condemns your deliberate and ill-intent remarks on one of the greatest universities of India founded on the call of Mahatma Gandhi, 'Jamia Millia Islamia' in the strongest possible words," reads the letter.

According to the letter, a meeting of JTA Extended Executive Committee was held on Monday, which was attended by a large number of teachers.

"It was tough for teachers to accept that you wanted to drag Jamia into JNU matter," the letter said.

"You are a responsible citizen and MP and leading lawyer. We have high regards for you and do not expect such irresponsible remarks from a person of your stature," it added.

The association said that the "some Hindu Raksha Dal has owned the responsibility for committing JNU ruckus".

"JMI is a high repute educational institution, which has served the nation India for 100 years now selflessly and with hard work and sacrifices. Please go through the national and international rankings (universities) portals to learn what Jamia means to the progress of India," said the letter.

It said that Jamia is a "best example" of national integration and quality education.

"This is also disheartening that you have not condemned police brutality on Jamia students on Dec 13 and 15," the letter said.

As reported, Lekhi had said that Jamia students were called by the leftists in JNU to assault students on the campus. (ANI)

