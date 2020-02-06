Jamia University urges students to consider police request on 'road clearance'

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Replying to a police's appeal to remove protesters from gate number 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, the varsity administration on Thursday wrote to students stating that the request would be "considered in the larger interest of all stakeholders."

In a letter to students of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI), the University administration asked them to consider Delhi Police's request and clear gate number 7, which has become the protest site ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital.

"It is requested that the request of Station House Officer (SHO) may be considered in the larger interest of all stakeholders," it said.

This comes in response to SHO of Jamia Nagar Police Station Upendra Singh's letter to the Registrar of JMI to remove protesters from gate number seven of the University.



The protests are going in and around the university premises since the passage of the citizenship law in December last year.



An incident of firing had taken place near gate number five of the University on Sunday night.



No injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)