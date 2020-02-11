Jamia VC Najma Akhtar meets students injured in protest

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University Najma Akhtar and other officials from the varsity on Monday visited Al Shifa Hospital and met the students who were injured during protests earlier in the day.

Earlier on Monday, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had taken out a protest march from Jamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters, who had planned to march up to Parliament House, were stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

