Jamia VC visits AIIMS to enquire about health of student injured in firing

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre to enquire about the health of Shadab Farooq, who was injured in the firing in Jamia area on Thursday.

Farooq is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

"It is really unfortunate that during this entire time a contingent of police stood there and just watched everything happen. I am proud that my students handled the situation very calmly," Akhtar said.

The Delhi Police said that the Jamia area incident, where a person brandished a gun and fired towards the marching students occurred 'within a split second' and sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march for which there was no permission.

While referring to the incident wherein a person had opened fire in Jamia area here in which one student was injured, the Delhi Police said, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."

"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Sharing details of the march, police also asserted that there was no permission for the march.

"There was a public call for joining a long march from Jamia Millia Islamia Gate No. 17 to Rajghat today. It was widely circulated on social media for maximum mobilisation. There was no permission for such a march but sufficient police arrangements had been made to handle the same," the statement added.

The police stated that since the permission for the march was not granted, heavy police pickets with barricades were set up at Sukhdev Vihar and Holy Family Hospital to contain the march.

The police also said that DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time, to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia University.

"A case under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS New Friends Colony," it said. (ANI)

