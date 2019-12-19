Jamia violence: After Delhi HC posts matter to Feb 4, lawyers chant 'shame shame'

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday posted for February 4 the petition related to the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and issued a notice to Centre and Delhi Police.

After the court posted the matter for the next date, the petitioner's counsel requested an earlier date. After the court denied it, the lawyers raised 'shame shame' slogans in the court.

The High Court also denied interim protection from arrest to students.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during the protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. (ANI)

