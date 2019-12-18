Jamia violence: Plea seeking release of students, locals to be heard by Delhi HC's Chief Justice

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A single-bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred the petition challenging the detention of Jamia Millia Islamia students and locals who were 'detained' during the protest to a division bench.

The division bench to which the petitions have been transferred is headed by Chief Justice D N Patel.

The petition which seeks the release of the people will be heard on Thursday along with other pleas related to protest.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. (ANI)

