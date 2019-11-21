Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to not file review plea against SC's verdict on Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Thursday passed a resolution stating it will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya title dispute case.

Azeemullah Siddiqi, media-in-charge of the prominent Muslim organisation, said, "Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has passed a resolution that it will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid and mosques managed by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Waqf properties."

The Supreme Court had recently ordered that the Central government should within 3-4 months formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a shrine.

The apex court also allocated an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) recently announced that its decision to file a review petition against the top court's verdict while also declining to accept the five acres of land. (ANI)

