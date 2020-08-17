Jammu: 3 cars damaged due to road cave-in

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three cars parked on the road were damaged after a portion of a road caved-in near Circular road in Jammu on Monday.

Rajkumar Jain, a resident of the area whose car got damaged said, "As this road was reconstructed just 8 months ago, the concerned officials should carry out a probe into this matter."

Another resident Anil Bakshi said that two similar incidents have happened before in the area. (ANI)

