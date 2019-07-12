Jammu administration starts bus service for tourists

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], July 12 (ANI): The Jammu Tourism Department along with a private partner started an open bus service 'Jammu Darshan' to ferry tourists across various destinations in Jammu.

OP Bhagat, Director of Tourism, said, "Because of Amarnath Yatra, people are coming in good numbers this year, therefore, the tourism department is taking this opportunity to promote tourists places in Jammu."

"There is a good response to this service and most of the pilgrims who have come for Amarnath Yatra are enjoying this bus service 'Jammu Darshan'," said a pilgrim.

The first batch of pilgrims left for Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal base camp on July 1, kicking off the annual pilgrimage to the 46-day-long yatra.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.

The Amarnath Yatra is conducted every year during Shravani Mela, which starts from July and continues till August. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year. (ANI)

