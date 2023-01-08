Jammu & Kashmir: 6 drug peddlers arrested in 3 days by Anantnag Police, narcotics seized

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): A drug peddler was arrested along with 10 bottles of codeine phosphate on Sunday, Anantnag Police said.

Six drug peddlers have been arrested in three days during a special drive by Anantnag Police.

The accused has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, a resident of Darpora Chee.

"Anantnag Police apprehended one Drug Peddler namely Mukthar Ahmad Shah R/O Darpora Chee along with 10 bottles of Codeine Phosphate substance. Case registered and investigation taken up.@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice@DigSkr," Anantnag Police tweeted.

On Saturday, during a special drive, 2 drug peddlers were arrested and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, Anantnag Police said in a tweet.

The accused were identified by Police as Sahil Maqsood Khuroo, resident of Khureepora Guree and Aamir Ahmad Malik, resident of T.B Shah A/P Naid Khun.

On Friday, three drug peddlers were arrested at Achabal Adda Anantnag along with 6 grams of heroin and 1.2kgs of Charas( Drug), Anantnag Police said. (ANI)