Jammu and Kashmir: 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15: Celebrations for the 73rd Independence Day were held with great fervour and enthusiasm in Anantnag district.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Jahangir unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the parade in the function held at Government Degree College Boys in Khanabal.

"Contingents of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Executive Police, Indian Reserve Police (IRP), District Ladies Police, Home guards and District Police Band participated in the March Past," read a press release from Directorate of Information, Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner paid tributes to the freedom martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to achieve freedom from the British Rule.

Khalid Jahangir also highlighted the achievements of the district under various sectors including, Education, Healthcare, Communication, Agriculture and Allied Sectors and rural development.

"The Deputy Commissioner (DC) hailed the efforts of District administration and security agencies for free, fair & transparent conduct of Parliamentary Elections - 2019 and successful conduct of Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2019," read the press release.

The program also featured cultural programmes and the participants received mementoes for their performance on the occasion.

"Deputy Commissioner Jahangir also appreciated the role of district administration and police in maintaining peace and harmony during the prevailing circumstances and ensuring the supplies of essential commodities and healthcare facilities, besides ensuring the availabilities of sacrificial animals and bank facilities on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha," the press release added.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (South Kashmir), Senior Superintendent of Police (Anantnag), Commandants of CRPF, IRP and officers from district Administration, Sarpanchs and Panches, political leaders were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

