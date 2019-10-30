Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing by small arms and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani sector here on Wednesday.
The ceasefire violation reportedly took place at 15:15 hours.
The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir : Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri
ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:13 IST
