Jammu and Kashmir gears up to tackle second wave of COVID-19

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Duloo on Tuesday said that there is a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus infections in the union territory, adding that preparations are being done to address any eventuality.

"The union territory saw a peak of 1,800 cases per day in the last year and during the second wave of COVID-19, this year we have already touched 1500 mark," he said.

Duloo said, "The government has taken many steps to address the COVID-19 situation. Testing has been increased and three Cobas Machines have been ordered for fast and effective testing, one is being installed and two others -- one in Jammu and another in Srinagar -- is due to arrive soon. The capacity of Cobas machines capacity to conduct RT-PCR tests is very high."



"Arrangements are in place for rapid antigen tests of passengers who arrive in Jammu and Kashmir via rail, road or air. We are trying to do contact tracing of COVID-19 positive people within 72 hours," he further said.

"Hospital infrastructure has been developed. The bed occupancy rate here is satisfactory with 30 per cent in Jammu and 40 per cent in Kashmir. To increase the number of oxygen-supported beds, we will set up oxygen generation plants in district hospitals, new medical colleges and associated hospitals at over 20 locations within one week," he added.

He informed that there is no shortage of vaccines in the union territory, adding 30 per cent of the people in the 45-plus age group have got themselves vaccinated. He also said there is no shortage of Remdesivir injection and "we are also procuring more".

A local said," People should wear masks and use sanitisers. In Jammu, the vaccination drive is going in very well."

Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded 1,516 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. (ANI)

