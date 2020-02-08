Jammu and Kashmir govt sanctions Rs 30 cr for community bunkers

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The government has sanctioned Rs 25 crores for construction of 125 community bunkers for Kupwara and Baramulla border districts, according to Divisional Commissioner BA Khan.

Rs 5 crores have been sanctioned for the construction of 20 community bunkers in Bandipora district.

These community bunkers are constructed to ensure the safety and security of people living in villages close to the India Pakistan border and to provide them with shelter during the cross-border firing. (ANI)

