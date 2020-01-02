Jammu and Kashmir: Internet facility restored in health institutions

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The internet facilities were on Thursday restored in health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir while the connection at rest of the place is also being restored on a "war footing".

"Internet Facilities has been restored in health institutions [in] J-K. Rest are also being restored on war footing," Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information and Public Relations stated in a tweet.





Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police stated that broadband high-speed internet connectivity has been restored at 80 government hospitals, including the health centers and offices linked to the Department of Health, across the Kashmir valley.

This came after SMS services were restored in the Kashmir Valley from midnight on December 31. Earlier on October 14, postpaid mobile services were also restored.

All mobile networks and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile State.

The Central government had abrogated Article 370 and also bifurcated the former State into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs came into being on October 31. (ANI)

