Jammu and Kashmir one LeT terrorist arrested in Baramulla district

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested one terrorist, of the proscribed outfit, Lashkar E Taiba (LeT) following a search operation near the Sheeri Police Station of Baramulla district.

A search operation to catch foreign terrorists from Pakistan was launched.

The terrorists were identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla of LeT and another as Usman of Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army launched a joint search and cordon operation in the Wanseeran Taripora jungle area of the Sheeri Police Station of the Baramulla district.

On receiving an intimation about the possible hideouts of terrorists, a joint search and cordon operation was launched by police and army in the Wanseeran Taripora jungle area.



"During the search operation, the terrorists taking shelter were confirmed, on finding the police reaching the hideouts, the terrorists opened fire at the team conducting the operation," police said.

"Another terrorist of LeT, Usman of Pakistan, who is wanted in various cases, is being searched," police added.

"During the encounter, one soldier of 52 Rashtriya Rifles namely, Kulbushan Manta sustained gunshot injuries and was evacuated for medical treatment, where he later succumbed to injuries," police said further.

"The mortal remains of rifleman Kulbushan Manta, attained martyrdom during an encounter will be sent for last rites to his native place at Gaunth Village, Manjholi Post, Kupvi Tehsil in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and will be laid to rest with full Military Honours on October 28," PRO(Defence) Srinagar said.

The police recovered one modified AKS 74u, one magazine, and 28 rounds among other incriminating materials from the possession of the apprehended terrorist.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of legislation at Sheeri Police station and a police investigation is underway. (ANI)

