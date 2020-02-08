Jammu and Kashmir police busts Hizbul Mujahideen module in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Acting on a specific tip-off, the Budgam Police on Saturday busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module and arrested three terror associates affiliated with the banned terror organization.

The module was active in Chadoora area of Budgam.

"These individuals were active in the area for the last few months and were involved in various subversive activities and providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists," according to an official statement.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amir Shafi Dar, Shabir Ahmed Ganie, and Mudasir Ahmed Khan.

Police have also recovered arms and ammunition.

An FIR has been registered at Chadoora Police Station and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

