Jammu and Kashmir: Police carry out search operation after terrorists' encounter

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): A joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday carried out a search operation to sanitize the area around Jammu's Sidhra and Bajalta a day after Wednesday's encounter in which security forces gunned down 4 terrorists.

"A search operation was carried out in and around Sidhra and Bajalta area on Thursday after Wednesday's encounter," security officials said.

As many as four terrorists travelling in a truck to Srinagar were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning, police had said.



Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said on Wednesday that the truck driver is yet to be identified, who managed to flee when the security forces stopped the truck in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

The police also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and three pistols along with other ammunition from the truck.

"Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols along with other ammunition were recovered. The truck driver is yet to be identified, the truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search still on," said ADGP Singh on Wednesday.

Talking about the operation, the ADGP had earlier said that in view of Republic Day, the Border Security Force is on alert. On Wednesday morning they noticed an unusual movement of a truck.

"We noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The vehicle was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. The terrorists were hiding inside the truck and when we searched it, they started firing. The retaliatory firing was done. The truck is still on fire," added ADGP on Wednesday. (ANI)

