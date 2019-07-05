Jammu and Kashmir: Police seized 850 kgs brown sugar, other contraband substance

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Kupwara Police seized approximately 850 kilograms of brown sugar along with other contraband substance from a residential premise at Taad in Karnah Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated in the matter, Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," Kupwara police said in a press release.

After receiving information, police along-with executive magistrate raided the Maqsood Ahmad Mir's residence in Saidpora and recovered brown sugar.

Police requested all the community members to come forward if they receive any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. The accused would be punished and dealt as per law. (ANI)

