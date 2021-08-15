Jammu and Kashmir Police to receive Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra together this year

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday approved three prestigious gallantry awards-- Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra-- for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

As per a statement released by Ministry of Defence, three personnel of JKP: Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Babu Ram, Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad will be conferred posthumously with the honour of Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra respectively on August 15.



For the first time in history, JKP will be given three gallantry awards together. JKP will get 256 gallantry awards along with one President's Police Medal for Gallantry this year.

"It is a matter of pride for JKP to find the nation recognising the service of outstanding merit beyond the normal demands of duty which the brave hearts of this force have rendered," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

"We pledge to never fail in maintaining the standards set by these brave hearts," he added. (ANI)

