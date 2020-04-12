Jammu and Kashmir reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): With 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of patients in the Union Territory has climbed to 245, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) J-K informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 17 persons are from Kashmir Division while four are from Jammu Division.

"21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in J-K today. 17 from Kashmir Division and 4 from Jammu Division. Total number of positive cases now 245," Kansal said in a tweet.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 274 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

