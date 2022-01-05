Jammu and Kashmir reports 418 new COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory's health department on Wednesday.

Of these 418 new cases, 311 were reported from the Jammu division while 107 were reported from the Kashmir division.

A total of 59,716 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.



With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 3,42,419. Of these cases, 1,26,845 cases are from Jammu division while 2,15,574 are from the Kashmir division.

During the last 24 hours, 140 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3,36,070. 1,23,752 people have recovered in the Jammu division while 2,12,318 people have recovered in the Kashmir division.

The death toll in the Union Territory stands at 4,530, with 2,199 deaths in Jammu division and 2,331 deaths in Kashmir division.

There are currently 1,819 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 894 in the Jammu division and 925 in Kashmir division. (ANI)

