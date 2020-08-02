Jammu and Kashmir reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday reported 444 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

With this, the total confirmed cases have gone up to 21,416. This includes 13,127 recoveries and 396 deaths in the Union Territory.

Across the country, the total number of confirmed cases currently is 17,50,723, while 5,67,730 remain active. As many as 11,45,629 patients have been recovered with 37,364 succumbing to the pandemic. (ANI)

