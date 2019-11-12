Jammu and Kashmir: Snow clearing operations underway on the Mughal Road

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Snow clearing operations on the Mughal Road here started on Monday following heavy snowfall in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand have received heavy snowfall in the past few days, which has disrupted the normal lives of people living in these areas.

The Met department said yesterday that the road traffic between the valley and the Jammu region was likely to be affected, especially through the Mughal Road due to the snowfall.

The maximum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir was markedly below normal at -5.1 degrees Celsius or less, while the minimum temperature was above normal at 1.6-3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to IMD.

Moderate to heavy snowfall was reported from Srinagar, Rajouri, Batote in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. (ANI)

