Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in a joint operation of the security forces in Trunkhal in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday.

"#IndianArmy #OpTrunkhal(Ganderbal). One terrorist killed. Weapon & warlike stores recovered. Joint operation in progress," Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Security forces today shot dead three terrorists who were holding hostage a civilian inside a house in Batote town of Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

The hostage was rescued safely but one Army personnel was killed in the joint operation conducted by Army,

Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF officials in the Jammu-Srinagar Highway town. Two Army personnel and one official from the Jammu and Kashmir police also sustained injuries in the encounter with the terrorists, which had been going on since the morning. (ANI)

