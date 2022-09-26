Jammu-based cardiologist championing cause of the poor

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [india], September 26 (ANI): Jammu-based cardiologist Dr Sushil Sharma is championing the cause of poor patients in Jammu by rendering free treatment to the poor and raising awareness about heart diseases.

Dr Sushil Sharma, a resident of the border district of Poonch, is currently the head of the cardiology department at the Super Specialty Hospital and Government Medical College, Jammu and spends most of his time checking patients in OPD.

Apart from this, on Sundays and public holidays, he along with a few volunteers goes to remote villages and conducts free medical camps, where people are told preventive measures to avoid heart diseases and necessary tests are done. Even medicines are provided to them free of charge as per their requirement.

Talking to ANI, Sharma said, "Ten years ago I started the process of setting up free camps. Till date, more than 300 camps in remote villages of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts have been conducted. Most of the expenses coming to the camp are borne by our own expenses and salary. Apart from this, we take help from pharmaceutical companies in the form of medicines, sugar test kits, etc and render free services to the poor."

Dr Sharma also said wherever the camps are organised, ECG, blood sugar and HBA1C tests are also provided free of cost.

On July 25, 2022, he organised a similar camp at Greenland Palace, Lohar Rupnagar, Jammu, from which more than 200 people benefited.

Dr Sushil suggested that heart disease is one of the major causes of death in India apart from smoking, mental stress, diabetes, and obesity.

Dr Sharma has truly emerged as a messiah for the poor of the region by saving many lives and helping in improving the standard of living for hundreds of needy people at times when most doctors prefer private practice. (ANI)